#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous answer when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Amidst all the uproar that has taken birth in the Indian society under the #MeToo movement, a record number of women are coming forth to speak up about harassment.



Although late, the #MeToo campaign in India in in full swing right now, and has taken down some of the most influential people of top positions.

In the midst of all the debacle, a video of an old interview of Salman Khan has resurfaced and gone viral where the veteran actor is responding to an alleged physical assault against then-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai by saying that if it was true, she wouldn’t have survived.

A long time ago, Aishwarya and Salman were involved in a serious commitment. Their couple had hit the rocks unfortunately when Salman reportedly started getting possessive of Ash.

In an interview in 2002, Aishwarya revealed how Salman Khan used to abuse her and even physically assaulted her. Ash had said, "He would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected that I was having affairs with my co-stars. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks and I would go to work as if nothing happened." She added, "That is why, like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him."

On the other hand, when Salman Khan was confronted about the allegations by a journalist, he said, “Yeah, now that woman has said that I have. I mean there was a journalist Prabhu Chawla who asked me this long time ago, so I just banged the table he got startled, the table really broke. I mean, if I hit somebody, it's obviously a fight, I am going to be angry. I am going to whack and give it my best shot. I don't think she would've survived it."