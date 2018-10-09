Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

World

AFP
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

White tiger kills Japan zookeeper in rare attack

TOKYO: A white tiger attacked and killed a zookeeper in its enclosure in southern Japan, officials said Tuesday.

"A zookeeper was found collapsed in a cage, bleeding," a local police official told AFP, adding the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The attack happened late Monday at the Hirakawa Zoological Park in the southern city of Kagoshima.

Akira Furusho, 40, was discovered bleeding from the neck and officials believe he was mauled by one of the zoo´s four rare white tigers, media reports said.

The zoo said the tiger was sedated with a tranquiliser gun after the attack, as rescue workers and police rushed to the scene.

There was no immediate word on the fate of the tiger responsible for the attack.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

#MeToo gathers steam in India, at last

#MeToo gathers steam in India, at last
Startling revelations about 'Pak owner' of car company involved in New York crash

Startling revelations about 'Pak owner' of car company involved in New York crash

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
Pakistan's Mithi, an oasis of Muslim-Hindu tolerance

Pakistan's Mithi, an oasis of Muslim-Hindu tolerance
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous answer when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous answer when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Pakistan ranked 7th in cervical cancer deaths’

‘Pakistan ranked 7th in cervical cancer deaths’
Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director
Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous answer when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous answer when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro