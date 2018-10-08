Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Change

Change
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

World

AFP
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Haiti quake toll rises to 15: government

PORT DE PAIX, Haiti: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck off the northwest coast of Haiti at the weekend has killed at least 15 people, authorities said Monday, increasing the previous toll by three.

Centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix, it rattled communities across the impoverished country on Saturday, sparking fear among residents still reeling from the massive 2010 earthquake that left at least 200,000 people dead.

"The new toll from the earthquake of October 6, 2018 is up to 15 dead and 333 wounded ... More than 7,000 houses have been destroyed or damaged," the Caribbean nation´s civil protection agency said.

A strong aftershock sent panicked residents fleeing into the streets on Sunday in Port-de-Paix, where most of the victims died.

The Nord-Ouest department which includes the coastal city is the poorest part of Haiti, with many areas isolated due to the dire state of the roads.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump says won´t fire embattled Russia probe official

Trump says won´t fire embattled Russia probe official
Bangladesh sets death penalty for drug offences in draft law

Bangladesh sets death penalty for drug offences in draft law
Dogs owners march on UK parliament demanding new Brexit 'Wooferendum'

Dogs owners march on UK parliament demanding new Brexit 'Wooferendum'
Germany steps up migrant deportations to North Africa

Germany steps up migrant deportations to North Africa
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges

Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges
Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl
Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro