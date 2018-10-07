Pakistan bat against Australia in first Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Australia at Dubai stadium on Sunday.
Pakistan included off-spinner Bilal Asif for his first Test at the age of 33, backing up leg-spinner Yasir Shah.
Australia handed Test caps to Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in a side containing two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Jon Holland.
The second Test is in Abu Dhabi from October 16.
Squads:
Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland, Nathan Lyon
Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
