Sun October 07, 2018
October 7, 2018

Pakistan bat against Australia in first Test

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Australia at Dubai stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan included off-spinner Bilal Asif for his first Test at the age of 33, backing up leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Australia handed Test caps to Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in a side containing two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Jon Holland.

The second Test is in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

(L-R) Travis Head, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne before first Test against Pakistan.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland, Nathan Lyon

Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

