Thu October 04, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Theresa May cheers up a conference with her dance moves

BIRMINGHAM: British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised her conservative party’s annual gathering with her dance moves on hit ABBA song “Dancing Queen” Wednesday.

The audience broke into applause as May danced her way to the stage in her signature Maybot style at the International Convention Centre, Birmingham.

The quirky dance moves at the party’s conference came a year later to her disappointing speech at the same event in Manchester.

According to a source close to the Britain Prime Minister, the idea of dancing into the conference hall came from May herself.

The four-day conference has been dominated by divisions over Brexit, with pro- and anti-EU camps both criticizing the prime minister's negotiations with the EU.

May’s dance moves have remained in the headlines before as she danced a couple of times at diplomatic events on a trip to Africa.

