Tue October 02, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers have been denied permission to feature in Afghanistan Premier League (APL) starting on October 5, Geo reported.

Quoting sources, Geo reported Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) required to take part in the league.

Several Pakistani cricketers had applied for the NOC last month.

The cricket board, sources add, has ruled out any policy change in this regard and maintains that only retired cricketers can join the Afghan league.

Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Ahmed will not be able to play the league.

On the other hand, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Faheem Ashraf will be busy with international duty.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is the only player who will be participating in this year’s tournament after the decision by the cricketing board, sources added.

The APL will take place from October 5 to October 21.

