Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect

MANILA: Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Monday that it recently blocked a suspected Daesh trainer, a 36-year-old Pakistani, from entering the country.

According to local media, the immigration bureau intercepted Naeem Hussain, 36, at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga on September 22. Hussain had arrived via an Emirates flight from Dubai.

"He was turned away because he is on our alert list of suspected international terrorists for being an alleged trainer of Daesh," BI Commissioner Jaime Morente told media.

BI Officer-in-Charge Deputy Commissioner Marc Red Mariñas said Hussain "was immediately excluded and booked on the first available flight of origin."

The BI said the Pakistani suspect "has been on the watch list of the military intelligence community." This was his second attempt to enter Philippines, the official said, adding he was denied entry in May through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Hussain claimed that he has worked as a digital designer for the past 16 years, and that "he traveled to the Philippines to visit his Filipina girlfriend" living in Olongapo City.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
Railways minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Railways minister calls on PM Imran Khan
Malala's portrait exhibited at National Portrait Gallery in London

Malala's portrait exhibited at National Portrait Gallery in London

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Load More load more

Spotlight

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office