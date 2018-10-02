Philippines bars entry of Pakistani terror suspect

MANILA: Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Monday that it recently blocked a suspected Daesh trainer, a 36-year-old Pakistani, from entering the country.



According to local media, the immigration bureau intercepted Naeem Hussain, 36, at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga on September 22. Hussain had arrived via an Emirates flight from Dubai.

"He was turned away because he is on our alert list of suspected international terrorists for being an alleged trainer of Daesh," BI Commissioner Jaime Morente told media.

BI Officer-in-Charge Deputy Commissioner Marc Red Mariñas said Hussain "was immediately excluded and booked on the first available flight of origin."

The BI said the Pakistani suspect "has been on the watch list of the military intelligence community." This was his second attempt to enter Philippines, the official said, adding he was denied entry in May through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Hussain claimed that he has worked as a digital designer for the past 16 years, and that "he traveled to the Philippines to visit his Filipina girlfriend" living in Olongapo City.