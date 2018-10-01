Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

World

AFP
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UN chief urges Macedonia to implement name change

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Macedonia to move forward with a name change after more than 90 percent of voters backed renaming the Balkan country North Macedonia.

The United Nations has worked for years to help broker a deal to end the name dispute with Greece that has prevented Macedonia from joining the European Union and NATO.

"The fact that an overwhelming majority of those voting supported the Prespa agreement is important," Guterres said in a statement, referring to the deal signed in June near the shores of Lake Prespa in Greece.

Greece has its own northern province named Macedonia and has accused its northern neighbour of territorial ambitions.

The UN chief "urges all political forces in the country to proceed with implementation through the country´s institutions," said the statement.

More than 90 percent of those who voted supported the name change in a referendum on Sunday, but only a third of the electorate turned out.

Some opponents of the change pointed to the low turnout to argue that the result was not valid.

The EU and NATO have welcomed the outcome of the referendum that could speed up plans for Macedonia to join the two organisations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Turkey will resist U.S. sanctions over pastor, Erdogan says

Turkey will resist U.S. sanctions over pastor, Erdogan says
Melania Trump carves solo path in Africa visit

Melania Trump carves solo path in Africa visit
Young ballerinas being ruined by Instagram says star Vishneva

Young ballerinas being ruined by Instagram says star Vishneva
Quake-hit Indonesia buries dead in mass grave

Quake-hit Indonesia buries dead in mass grave
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’