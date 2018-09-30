Sun September 30, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 30, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is an exciting day, because your mind is exploding with ideas. You’ll enjoy talking to others while everything zooms along at a rapid pace.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might feel restless today, as there’s a fast-paced energy to everything. You have the feeling that you’re all dressed up with no place to go.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Conversations with others are lively and interesting! You might meet a real character today or a friend could surprise you with an outlandish story.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

A boss, parent, teacher or someone in authority might really surprise you today by saying or doing something unexpected. You might not like it.

(But don’t quit your day job.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel plans suddenly might fall in your lap today or, conversely, they might be canceled.

Many of you will learn exciting new information because today is full of surprises and stimulation.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Unexpected gifts and goodies, perhaps even cash, will come your way today. You might get money back from the government. A surprise inheritance might be in the picture.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Conversations with others will be full of surprises today. The tempo of your day is fast and full of sudden changes. You might be introduced to someone who is unusual.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your work routine will be interrupted with surprises and unexpected events. Computer crashes, power outages and staff shortages also might occur. This is not a boring day!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Surprise romance and saucy flirtations might catch you off guard today. Vacations will hold unusual detours or thrilling adventures.

Parent should be extra vigilant about the safety of their kids.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your home routine will be interrupted today, perhaps because small appliances are broken or minor breakages could occur. Unexpected company might knock at your door. (It’s a bizarre day.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your mind is racing today, and conversations are speedy. You’re busy with short trips and errands; however, do not let your mental distractions cause an accident.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Keep an eye on your money today, because you might find money or lose money. Ditto for your possessions. Guard them against loss or theft.

