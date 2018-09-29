PSL trade and retention window now open

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League fans are waiting for the exciting month of cricket as its trade and retention window for this year has now officially commenced.

Player categories for all those local players who were included in the team rosters for PSL season 3 have now been updated.

The process of category renewals took place in the presence of cricket representatives from all six teams, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday.

The PSL will go into action from February, next year in the UAE.

"The list of all such local players who were not involved with any squad during the PSL season 3 will be released separately once finalised by the National Selection Committee," he said.

He said that each PSL squad of 16 comprises three Platinum, three Diamond, three Gold, five Silver and two Emerging players.

Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of 10 players going into this year''s draft.

"As was the case last year, teams reserve the right to float relegation requests for their players before finalising retentions.

After a relegation request is floated, all other teams will be given a chance to meet the player''s base category.

If no team matches the player''s base category, the player will be relegated to a category below his base category and retained by the franchise.

Relegation requests will only be floated after obtaining player consent," he added.



