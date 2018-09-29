Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Sports

APP
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PSL trade and retention window now open

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League fans are waiting for the exciting month of cricket as its trade and retention window for this year has now officially commenced.

Player categories for all those local players who were included in the team rosters for PSL season 3 have now been updated.

The process of category renewals took place in the presence of cricket representatives from all six teams, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday.

The PSL will go into action from February, next year in the UAE.

"The list of all such local players who were not involved with any squad during the PSL season 3 will be released separately once finalised by the National Selection Committee," he said.

He said that each PSL squad of 16 comprises three Platinum, three Diamond, three Gold, five Silver and two Emerging players.

Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of 10 players going into this year''s draft.

"As was the case last year, teams reserve the right to float relegation requests for their players before finalising retentions.

After a relegation request is floated, all other teams will be given a chance to meet the player''s base category.

If no team matches the player''s base category, the player will be relegated to a category below his base category and retained by the franchise.

Relegation requests will only be floated after obtaining player consent," he added.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

ICC increases penalty for ball tampering under new Code of Conduct

ICC increases penalty for ball tampering under new Code of Conduct
Inzamam ul Haq clears the air on Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy

Inzamam ul Haq clears the air on Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Boxer Amir Khan's documentary to premiere today in London

Boxer Amir Khan's documentary to premiere today in London
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!