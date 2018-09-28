Fri September 28, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans


DUBAI: Two fastest bowlers in the history of game will be seen in action for a new club this summer.

The former pacers from Pakistan and Australia took to Twitter on Friday to reveal the exciting news to their fans and followers.

“Me and Shoaib will be playing a Twenty20 game this summer for a club called Mosman,” Brett Lee announced.

Akhtar said that two would bowl together for the first time. 

“We opened to ball together but we never bowled together. So this is what we are doing. I want to scare the hell out of people,” Akhtar said.

Brett Lee threw a challenge to Akhtar, saying would bowl quicker than the Pakistani pacer. 

