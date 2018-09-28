Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

In Mike Tyson’s maiden visit to India, superstar Salman Khan has delegated his personal bodyguard Shera to handle the security matters of the global boxing hero.



Pictures and videos of Tyson’s arrival have gone viral on the internet where he can be seen getting welcomed by a large crowd receiving him warmly.

In one of the videos shared online, people can see Shera controlling the public ahead of Tyson’s awaited arrival.

When the boxer exits the terminal, he is immediately thronged by fans, whom Shera can be seen keeping away.

Tyson has flown to India to inaugurate the Kumite 1 League at the National Sports Club of India in Worli.

Shera, before Tyson’s arrival spoke to the media regarding Salman's permission to handle Tyson's security.

“I took his permission before taking this responsibility. I work exclusively for him and Bhai is always my first priority. I spoke to him and he gave me a go-ahead as he isn’t shooting for a film then and will be busy with his (reality show) Bigg Boss so it is manageable.”

He added, “This is Mike Tyson’s first trip to India and we are going to make sure he is comfortable. I’m personally taking care of him and will be stationed at his hotel in suburban Mumbai through the duration of his stay. We have done a recce of all the places he will be travelling too, including a mall, the location of his dinner with a select group and the after party."

Shera had also dealt with security of international stars like Will Smith, Michael Jackson, and Justin Bieber previously on their arrival in India.