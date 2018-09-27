Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Islamabad: First Lady Bushra Bibi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a very simple and fair person who has no greed for anything at all.



In her first interview with a private TV Channel, Bushra Bibi said, “Everyone says I brought change in Imran Khan’s life, but the reality is that change came in both of us due to each other.”

To a question, the First Lady said, “Before marrying Imran Khan, people would visit me to seek guidance to be close to Allah Almighty and Prophet (PBUH) but now people come to seek her help to become close to Khan sahib.”

Reply to another question, Bushra Bibi said, “Being a human, Imran Khan is very simple, fair person and he has absolutely no greed for anything at all.”