Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 28, 2018

PM Imran Khan to launch five million housing project next month, army offers help

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch the “05 million Housing Project” during the first half of the next month and the process of registration will also commence with the launch of the project.

This was decided during a meeting of the Task Force on Housing chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Housing Minister for Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Najeeb Haroon, MNA, Lt Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General (QMG), Maj General Naveed Safdar, Director General Army Lands, Dr Imran Zeb Khan, Secretary Housing, Arshad Dad, Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, Ali Zafar, Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Saleem Ranjha of Akhuwwat Foundation and others.

The task force apprised the prime minister about the progress made so far in formulating a comprehensive plan for planning, execution and monitoring of the ‘05 million Housing Project’ for the low income groups as well as regularization of Katchi Abadis.

The prime minister was informed that a comprehensive housing policy framework with a holistic approach and multifaceted initiatives was being developed to create conducive environment and offering one-window solution to the local as well as foreign investors.

It was informed that an apex body would be created for the purpose to ensure seamless execution of the project.

The prime minister has already decided to take ownership of this demand-driven initiative that would not only fulfill the PTI’s promise of provision of 05 million houses to the homeless but would also create huge economic activities and job opportunities for the youth.

Lt Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General, made a detailed presentation on the army’s experience in catering to housing needs of its personnel. He also offered army’s expertise and assistance in implementing the 05 million housing project.

The prime minister said that besides utilizing expertise of both the public and the private sectors, successful financial models including that of Akhuwwat would be replicated to ensure success and affordability.

The prime minister directed the task force to expedite finalization of the plan including the legislative framework for its consideration by the provincial and the federal government.

