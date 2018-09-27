Thu September 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

LAHORE: Footage of Dolphin Force officials lending a helping hand to two girls on a motorcycle has garnered attention online.

Reports have revealed that the two girls asked for help from the officials driving by after their motorcycle broke down.

The video shows the officials of the Punjab Police security unit holding hands of the girl driving the motorcycle, making an effort to draw the vehicle closer to them and assisting them in reaching their desired destination without any hurdles.

With the considerable number of views the video racked up online, several users applauded the officials for providing aid to the troubled female riders while others condemned the act.

Addressing the disapproval by the public SSP Dolphin Nadeem Khokar stated: “The girls called for help on their own. There is no gender discrimination when it comes to helping."  


