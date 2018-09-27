Thu September 27, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

NEW DELHI: The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, has accidentally shot himself in his thigh, Indian media said on Wednesday.

The reports added that Deo was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. However, his  condition is said to be stable.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He had taken over as India’s vice chief of the air staff in July this year.

