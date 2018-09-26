Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

World

AFP
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Melania Trump details October tour to Africa

NEW YORK: US First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday announced that she would visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on her first major international solo trip to promote child welfare and education.

Trump, 48, made the announcement at a reception welcoming spouses of visiting heads of state and other foreign delegations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa: Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt," she said.

Trump said all those countries had worked alongside USAID in making progress towards overcoming some of their biggest challenges.

"I am so proud of the work this administration is doing through USAID and others, and look forward to the opportunity to take the message of my ´Be Best´ campaign to many of the countries and children throughout Africa," she added.

The US first lady rolled out her signature awareness campaign to help children earlier this year.

The mother of one and Slovenian-born former model has previously travelled alone to Canada and joined her husband on several foreign visits. Her trip to Africa will focus on good-deed projects.

The US president has yet to travel to Africa since taking office, and sailed into controversy at the start of the year for allegedly disparaging "shithole" countries on the continent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump trailed his wife´s announcement, saying "we both love Africa. Africa is so beautiful."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Rouhani says US will eventually rejoin nuclear deal

Rouhani says US will eventually rejoin nuclear deal
Trump takes anti-Iran campaign to UN Security Council

Trump takes anti-Iran campaign to UN Security Council
Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Trump pledges new Middle East peace plan within months

Trump pledges new Middle East peace plan within months
Load More load more

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump