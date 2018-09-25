Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 25, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

In the next few weeks, little treasures will tempt you as you buy things for yourself and loved ones. Fortunately, some of you will be making more money as well.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Fair Venus enters your sign today to stay for the next few weeks, making you extra charming and diplomatic! The month ahead will also be an excellent time to shop for wardrobe items.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you in the month ahead. (This is a popular time for you, but even you need to catch your breath.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Friendships will be warm in the coming month. One reason is you will find it easy to express your affection for others, which, of course, makes others feel even warmer toward you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Some of you might be attracted to someone older, richer or worldlier in the next several weeks. You also might be asked to give your creative input about something.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel for pleasure will delight you in the coming month. Go anywhere you can. Others can promote publishing opportunities or find chances to shine at school.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Romance will be sweet and passionate in the coming month. In addition, many of you will be on the receiving end of the generosity of others. Yay!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next month, relationships with others will be smoother and friendlier. This is an excellent time to patch up quarrels and mend broken fences.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll enjoy good relationships with co-workers in the month ahead because people are willing to help you. In fact, you might make financial gains or make your workplace more attractive.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romance, vacations, parties, sports events and fun times with children will please you in the coming month. Accept all invitations to party. It’s time for fun!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Opportunities to make where you live look more attractive exist in the coming month. Entertain at home, because family relations will be warm and loving.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

In the month ahead, you’ll be surprised by how much beauty is in your daily surroundings. Similarly, you might be surprised by how much love there is as well.

IF Your birthday is TODAY

You’re intelligent, organized and interested in everything. You’re a great planner and organizer, and you love to jump into new areas and take over (but only for the beginning stages). You need a changing landscape that allows you to constantly grow and improvise. Make time in your coming year to study or learn something valuable; you will be glad you did.

Birthdays

Emma Thompson, Actress; Seth Rogen, Actor; Leonardo da Vinci, Renaissance Genius.

King Features Syndicate, Inc.