Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

World

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 25, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

In the next few weeks, little treasures will tempt you as you buy things for yourself and loved ones. Fortunately, some of you will be making more money as well.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Fair Venus enters your sign today to stay for the next few weeks, making you extra charming and diplomatic! The month ahead will also be an excellent time to shop for wardrobe items.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you in the month ahead. (This is a popular time for you, but even you need to catch your breath.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Friendships will be warm in the coming month. One reason is you will find it easy to express your affection for others, which, of course, makes others feel even warmer toward you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Some of you might be attracted to someone older, richer or worldlier in the next several weeks. You also might be asked to give your creative input about something.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel for pleasure will delight you in the coming month. Go anywhere you can. Others can promote publishing opportunities or find chances to shine at school.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Romance will be sweet and passionate in the coming month. In addition, many of you will be on the receiving end of the generosity of others. Yay!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next month, relationships with others will be smoother and friendlier. This is an excellent time to patch up quarrels and mend broken fences.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll enjoy good relationships with co-workers in the month ahead because people are willing to help you. In fact, you might make financial gains or make your workplace more attractive.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romance, vacations, parties, sports events and fun times with children will please you in the coming month. Accept all invitations to party. It’s time for fun!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Opportunities to make where you live look more attractive exist in the coming month. Entertain at home, because family relations will be warm and loving.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

In the month ahead, you’ll be surprised by how much beauty is in your daily surroundings. Similarly, you might be surprised by how much love there is as well.

IF Your birthday is TODAY

You’re intelligent, organized and interested in everything. You’re a great planner and organizer, and you love to jump into new areas and take over (but only for the beginning stages). You need a changing landscape that allows you to constantly grow and improvise. Make time in your coming year to study or learn something valuable; you will be glad you did.

Birthdays

Emma Thompson, Actress; Seth Rogen, Actor; Leonardo da Vinci, Renaissance Genius.

King Features Syndicate, Inc.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Major powers, Iran agree to keep trying to maintain trade

Major powers, Iran agree to keep trying to maintain trade
Pentagon adjusts tactics as Afghan army toll rises: Mattis

Pentagon adjusts tactics as Afghan army toll rises: Mattis
Myanmar military coordinated atrocities against Rohingya Muslims: US report

Myanmar military coordinated atrocities against Rohingya Muslims: US report
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border: ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border: ministry
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA AWARD 2018: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world´s best

FIFA AWARD 2018: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world´s best
Google tunes search for prescience and pictures

Google tunes search for prescience and pictures
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy