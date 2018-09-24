Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

World

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris within 24 hrs

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Kupwara district Monday, taking the toll to five in less than past 24 hours.

Three youth were killed by the troops during violent cordon and search operations in Tangdhar area of the district, today, while two youth were killed on Sunday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Bandipora and Pulwama districts to protest against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road.

The troops had killed five youth in Bandipora on Friday and one youth in Tral, Sunday.

Bandipora remained shut for the fourth consecutive day, today.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani addressing a seminar in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir demand their legitimate right as promised and accepted by the world community. He added that the Kashmiris were killed, maimed and detained, and their properties vandalized on one pretext or another for raising their just demand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Egypt court confirms 20 death sentences over police killings

Egypt court confirms 20 death sentences over police killings
Tiger population nearly doubles in Nepal

Tiger population nearly doubles in Nepal
Iran warns U.S., Israel of revenge after parade attack

Iran warns U.S., Israel of revenge after parade attack
Thousands attend funeral for Iran attack dead

Thousands attend funeral for Iran attack dead
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy