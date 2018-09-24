Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris within 24 hrs

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Kupwara district Monday, taking the toll to five in less than past 24 hours.



Three youth were killed by the troops during violent cordon and search operations in Tangdhar area of the district, today, while two youth were killed on Sunday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Bandipora and Pulwama districts to protest against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road.

The troops had killed five youth in Bandipora on Friday and one youth in Tral, Sunday.

Bandipora remained shut for the fourth consecutive day, today.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani addressing a seminar in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir demand their legitimate right as promised and accepted by the world community. He added that the Kashmiris were killed, maimed and detained, and their properties vandalized on one pretext or another for raising their just demand.