Sun September 23, 2018
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

World

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

World Sign Language Day gives back to people with hearing-impairment

International Day of Sign Language is being observed to celebrate the achievements of people with hearing impairment as they carry on with their lives with sign languages.

This year the occasion is titled as “With Sign Language, Everyone is Included”. International Week of the Deaf (IWDeaf) begins every year with the last Sunday of September.

The occasion is held under United Nation’s announcement to honour the hearing –impaired people of the world for their efforts to access education and professional development.

 sign language day has been elevated with a special purpose to stress the importance of sign language in the society to leave no one behind.

Pakistan 'ready to open Kartarpur border for Indian pilgrims': Information minister

Swiss vote on regional burqa ban

US wants to cause insecurity in Iran but will not succeed: Rouhani

Iran summons 3 European diplomats over parade attack: state media

Joshua overpowers Povetkin to retain world heavyweight titles

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

