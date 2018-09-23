World Sign Language Day gives back to people with hearing-impairment

International Day of Sign Language is being observed to celebrate the achievements of people with hearing impairment as they carry on with their lives with sign languages.



This year the occasion is titled as “With Sign Language, Everyone is Included”. International Week of the Deaf (IWDeaf) begins every year with the last Sunday of September.

The occasion is held under United Nation’s announcement to honour the hearing –impaired people of the world for their efforts to access education and professional development.

sign language day has been elevated with a special purpose to stress the importance of sign language in the society to leave no one behind.