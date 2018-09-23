Sun September 23, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

Saudi Arabia introduces its first female TV anchor

SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabian journalist made history as she became the first female TV news caster of the kingdom.

Weam Al Dakheel appeared for the main news bulletin on Thursday for Al Saudiya, a state-run TV channel administered by Ministry of Culture and Information.

The  news channel also has women performing other responsibilities but Dakheel is the first to anchor the 9:30pm news bulletin, alongside a male colleague  Weam Al Dakheel.

Prior to her appointment, she was a reporter for CNBC Arabia as well as a presenter for the Bahrain-based Al-Arab News Channel.


