Fri September 21, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
September 23, 2018

Boxing: Wilder and Fury to fight for world title on December 1

WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will fight Britain’s Tyson Fury on Dec. 1 in the United States with the venue yet to be finalised, the pair announced on Saturday.

Wilder and Fury agreed to the fight in August and both have now confirmed the date of the bout on social media.

“The two best heavyweights competing against each other, the best fighting the best, giving the people what they want,” the 32-year-old American Wilder said in a video posted on Twitter.

Former world champion Fury beat Francesco Pianeta on points in his second fight since making his comeback from a 2-1/2 year absence from the ring.

“I know you have got a big punch, I know you are unbeaten, I know you have got a big mouth, and I know you want to win, but you don’t want it like I do,” Fury, 30, said in a video.

Wilder and Fury, who boast unbeaten records, will start the promotional tour for the fight in London on Oct. 1 before moving to New York and Los Angeles.

“I can’t wait. It is going to be an exciting fight, an explosive fight, and one for the legacy,” Wilder added.

“You’ve got the WBC heavyweight champion of the world versus the lineal champion. It is going to be a pleasure.”

