September 21, 2018
AFP
September 22, 2018

Canada hosts first meeting of women foreign ministers

Montreal: Women foreign ministers from around the world kicked off a first-of-its-kind meeting on Friday, bringing together more than half of the world´s top women diplomats in Montreal.

Women are "key to finding solutions to the political, economic and social challenges facing our societies," Canada´s top diplomat Chrystia Freeland said Friday at the opening of the two-day summit.

The meeting will center on four topics: women in politics and positions of leadership; strengthening democracy; promoting peace and security and eliminating gender-based violence.

"I will always promote equal representation and respect for the rights of women and girls" Freeland said, because "when we are all involved in the decision-making process, our societies become stronger, our economies and our middle class become more prosperous and our countries safer."

Freeland is co-chairing the meeting with EU foreign affairs representative Federica Mogherini. At the opening session, both expressed hope that this meeting will mark the beginning of a tradition of cooperation between women ministers.

In addition to Freeland and Mogherini, the conference brings together ministers from 18 other countries: Andorra, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Kenya, Namibia, Norway, Panama, South Africa, Rwanda, South Africa, Saint Lucia and Sweden.

