Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Sports

AFP
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Can sorry for ´we´re not women´ blast over Ronaldo red card

ROME: Juventus midfielder Emre Can apologised on Thursday after saying "we´re not women, let´s play football" in response to teammate Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off in the Champions League win at Valencia.

Portuguese star Ronaldo was left in tears after receiving a red card for clashing with defender Jeison Murillo in the 29th minute of Wednesday´s game which the Italian champions eventually won 2-0.

Speaking to DAZN sports streaming network, 24-year-old Can was quoted as saying: "I just found out it (the red card) was because he pulled Murillo´s hair. We´re not women, let´s play football."

Can issued a statement Thursday, insisting the remarks were not meant to be derogatory.

"I would like to take a moment to clear the air regarding the comments I made after last night´s game. My response after seeing the video footage of Cristiano´s sending off seemed to have caused some commotion," the German international wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to state that the comments made were never focused on nor meant to degrade women, women´s football or equality in any form. Everyone who knows me knows about my respect for women, equality and respect.

"My intention was to stick up for my teammate regarding a wrong decision which could have affected our game. I sincerely apologise if any of the comments I made have caused any harm."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Birthday boy Rashid stars as Afghanistan upset Bangladesh

Birthday boy Rashid stars as Afghanistan upset Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan crush Bangladesh by 136 runs

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan crush Bangladesh by 136 runs
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan set 256 runs target for Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan set 256 runs target for Bangladesh
World heavyweight champ Charr fails drugs test

World heavyweight champ Charr fails drugs test
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan crush Bangladesh by 136 runs

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan crush Bangladesh by 136 runs

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral