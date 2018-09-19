Wed September 19, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza has logged out of all her social media accounts ahead of the great Pakistan versus India match to be held at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Sania, who is married to Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, prior to the nerve-wracking clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has informed about turning off social media as a means to shut down trolls.

In the following Twitter post, Sania wrote:

"Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a 'regular' person sick ,let alone a pregnant one. Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!"

India and Pakistan last faced each other on June 18, 2017 when they battled it out for ICC Champions Trophy final. Pakistan with a staggering century by Fakhar Zaman and a fierce bowling attack by Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan took home the coveted trophy, defeating India at  338/4. 

Comments

