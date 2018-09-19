Pakistani pays for Indian man's flight tickets to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Pakistani man, in a rare gesture of affection, bought flight tickets for an Indian cricket enthusiast after the latter failed to bear travel costs of going to Dubai to watch the historic India v Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2018 scheduled to be held today (Wednesday).

Pakistan cricket team’s superfan Bashir, popularly known as Chacha Chicago, bought flight tickets for Sudhir Gautam, an avid Sachin Tendulkar fan.

Bashir also assured Sudhir to cover all his travel expenses and accommodation in Dubai.

A prime example of how cricket binds countries, it all began when Sudhir told Bashir how desperately he wants to travel to Dubai to watch the match but cannot due to lack of financial support.

“It’s pure love. You know money will come and go with Allah's grace. I told Sudhir you just come here and I will take care of everything. I am not a rich person but my heart is as big as an ocean. If I help you, Allah will be happy," Bashir Chacha told xtratime.in from the UAE.