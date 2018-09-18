Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

DUBAI: Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rat won the toss and opted for fielding against India in the fourth One0-day International, the second in Group A, of the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Teams

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, 2 Anshuman Rath (captain), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

