Imran Khan defends citizenship issue of Bengalis, Afghans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has defended the announcement of granting citizenship right to the children of Bengalis and Afghan refugees born in Pakistan.

Addressing on the floor of National Assembly, the prime minister said the government has not made any decision in this regard but urged the parliamentarians to look into the issue on humane basis.

The premier in his address at the Diamer-Bhasha dam fundraising event at the Sindh Governor House on Sunday had announced to give citizenship to the children of Afghan and Bengali immigrants in view of providing them employment opportunities.