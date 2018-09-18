Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Money laundering: Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in London

Money laundering: Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in London
Sindh’s governance woes

Sindh’s governance woes
The fourth lion

The fourth lion
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
Govt to present mini-budget today

Govt to present mini-budget today
CPEC projects should be transparent, in benefit of Pakistan: Japanese envoy

CPEC projects should be transparent, in benefit of Pakistan: Japanese envoy
PPP criticises Imran’s decision to grant nationality to Bengali, Afghan immigrants

PPP criticises Imran’s decision to grant nationality to Bengali, Afghan immigrants
India test fires man-portable anti-tank missile

India test fires man-portable anti-tank missile
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Edotco, Jazz cancel $940mln deal on approval delay

Edotco, Jazz cancel $940mln deal on approval delay

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan defends citizenship issue of Bengalis, Afghans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has defended the announcement of granting citizenship right to the children of Bengalis and Afghan refugees born in Pakistan.

Addressing on the floor of National Assembly, the prime minister said the government has not made any decision in this regard but urged the parliamentarians to look into the issue on humane basis.

The premier in his address at the Diamer-Bhasha dam fundraising event at the Sindh Governor House on Sunday had announced to give citizenship to the children of Afghan and Bengali immigrants in view of providing them employment opportunities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM House car auction aimed at putting an end to colonial lavish living of ruling elite

PM House car auction aimed at putting an end to colonial lavish living of ruling elite
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Load More load more

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube