Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

MANCHESTER: British-Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali in an unprecedented attempt became the first boxer with diabetes type one to win a professional fight.

Ali, 25, was able to defeat Andrej Cepur 40-36 on points after four rounds at the Victoria Warehouse on Saturday.

Despite having diagnosed type one diabetes at the age of four, Ali tried for a professional entry back in 2015 where British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) refused to allow him a license pertaining to their then policy, which denied license for boxers with type one diabetes.

With efforts stalled for three more years, the Bolton-based boxer was finally allowed a license to the ring.

“I really appreciate everyone who believed in me before the journey started, and I was overwhelmed with the support I've had from my hometown of Rochdale," Ali told reporters after his first professional fight..

"As a diabetic, I've gone out there and proven that we don't suffer. Anybody out there who is suffering from any condition, if you believe in yourself then you can do anything in life. Just surround yourself with positive people," he added.

Trained by Alex Matvienko, Ali will be back in the ring on November 17.