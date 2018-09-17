Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Sports

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali in action in his debut. Photo: Geo News 

MANCHESTER: British-Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali in an unprecedented attempt became the first boxer with diabetes type one to win a professional fight.

Ali, 25, was able to defeat Andrej Cepur 40-36 on points after four rounds at the Victoria Warehouse on Saturday.

Despite having diagnosed type one diabetes at the age of four, Ali tried for a professional entry back in 2015 where British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) refused to allow him a license pertaining to their then policy, which denied license for boxers with type one diabetes.

With efforts stalled for three more years, the Bolton-based boxer was finally allowed a license to the ring.

Muhammad Ali is the UK's first boxer with type one diabetes to fight professionally. Photo: Geo News 

“I really appreciate everyone who believed in me before the journey started, and I was overwhelmed with the support I've had from my hometown of Rochdale," Ali told reporters after his first professional fight..

"As a diabetic, I've gone out there and proven that we don't suffer. Anybody out there who is suffering from any condition, if you believe in yourself then you can do anything in life. Just surround yourself with positive people," he added.

Trained by Alex Matvienko, Ali will be back in the ring on November 17. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Bangladesh´s Tamim out of Asia Cup after injury heroics

Bangladesh´s Tamim out of Asia Cup after injury heroics
Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka
Shah Rukh Khan commends Pakistan-born Australian cricketer for CPL show

Shah Rukh Khan commends Pakistan-born Australian cricketer for CPL show
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'