Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The debt mix

The debt mix
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

World

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 17, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 17, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel happy and content with the world today because so much seems to be going your way. And indeed, it is. Alphabetize your blessings.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Don’t promise more than you can deliver in monetary terms to someone in a group situation today. No matter how good something looks, don’t pledge more than you’re willing to give.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You may be viewed as overly extravagant today or as someone who is going overboard in some way. Be careful, because the people who view you are those in authority – bosses, parents, teachers and the police.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Travel plans look exciting! But are they doable? It’s also wonderful to feel enthusiastic about publishing, higher education, the media, medicine and the law. Nevertheless, keep your feet on the ground.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If dividing or sharing something today, don’t give away the farm. Alternatively, don’t demand more than your fair share. It’s easy to skew things out of proportion today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel warm and friendly toward loved ones today, which is why close relationships and partnerships will flow smoothly. Each seems to be looking out for the best for the other. It’s a mutually beneficial situation.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things will go smoothly at work today, but just make sure you don’t take on more than you can handle. Only agree to realistic deadlines, then you look good.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might overdo things partying or attending social functions today. Keep this in mind, because there is always the piper to pay – one way or the other.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Enjoy entertaining at home. For some reason, more people might show up when you don’t expect them. Hot tip: Stock the fridge.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to think positively will make your day today. In fact, enthusiasm is contagious, which is why others are attracted to you now.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your moneymaking ideas look great. But be suspicious of something that looks better than it is. Nevertheless, grab the baton and run with it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today you feel positive, confident and extravagant. It’s not a working day, it’s a play day! (Take a long lunch or leave work early.)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
Mass brawl, stabbings in southeast English town: police

Mass brawl, stabbings in southeast English town: police
Typhoon makes landfall in China after killing 59 in Philippines

Typhoon makes landfall in China after killing 59 in Philippines
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC