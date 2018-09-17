Daily horoscope for Monday, September 17, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 17, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel happy and content with the world today because so much seems to be going your way. And indeed, it is. Alphabetize your blessings.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Don’t promise more than you can deliver in monetary terms to someone in a group situation today. No matter how good something looks, don’t pledge more than you’re willing to give.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You may be viewed as overly extravagant today or as someone who is going overboard in some way. Be careful, because the people who view you are those in authority – bosses, parents, teachers and the police.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Travel plans look exciting! But are they doable? It’s also wonderful to feel enthusiastic about publishing, higher education, the media, medicine and the law. Nevertheless, keep your feet on the ground.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If dividing or sharing something today, don’t give away the farm. Alternatively, don’t demand more than your fair share. It’s easy to skew things out of proportion today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel warm and friendly toward loved ones today, which is why close relationships and partnerships will flow smoothly. Each seems to be looking out for the best for the other. It’s a mutually beneficial situation.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things will go smoothly at work today, but just make sure you don’t take on more than you can handle. Only agree to realistic deadlines, then you look good.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might overdo things partying or attending social functions today. Keep this in mind, because there is always the piper to pay – one way or the other.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Enjoy entertaining at home. For some reason, more people might show up when you don’t expect them. Hot tip: Stock the fridge.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to think positively will make your day today. In fact, enthusiasm is contagious, which is why others are attracted to you now.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your moneymaking ideas look great. But be suspicious of something that looks better than it is. Nevertheless, grab the baton and run with it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today you feel positive, confident and extravagant. It’s not a working day, it’s a play day! (Take a long lunch or leave work early.)