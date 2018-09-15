Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari said youth were the future builders of the nation and all out efforts were being made to provide them sports facilities and other healthy activities so that they could take part in the development of the country.

Addressing as chief guest at a Rugby match organized by Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) here at the Sports Complex on Saturday, the minister said efforts were also being made to promote anti-narcotics activities as the government was committed to eliminate the menace of drugs from the society once and for all.

She urged everyone to come forward and play due role to enhance awareness in this regard.

She showed her commitment to allocate maximum possible resources for promotion of sports and anti-drug activities.

She appreciated the KKAWF for organizing the event besides lauding the young players for their successful participation in the match and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners of the match.

Dr Mazari said the basic aim of the event was to promote constructive recreational activities; indeed, there can never be two opinions about importance of sports in promoting healthy civic norms in any society.

Earlier on her arrival at the sports ground, she was warmly welcomed by the organizers.

The event was also attended by a large number of students, youth, players, members of civil society along with their family members.