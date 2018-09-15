Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Sports

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mushfiqur Rahim scores fighting century against Sri Lanka

DUBAI: Bangladesh star wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has completed his sixth One-day International century in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Saturday.

He came at the crease when Bangladesh lost two wickets in the very first over from Lasith Malinga and batted bravely to steer his team to a respectable total of 229-8 in 46 overs.

Mushfiqur completed his century from 123 balls with the help of seven fours and a six.

He is still at the crease with 109.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Asia Cup
Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Moeen Ali says he was called ´Osama´ by Australia player

Moeen Ali says he was called ´Osama´ by Australia player
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Load More load more

Spotlight

Mushfiqur Rahim scores fighting century against Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim scores fighting century against Sri Lanka
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Murtaza Wahab

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Murtaza Wahab
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC