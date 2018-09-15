Mushfiqur Rahim scores fighting century against Sri Lanka

DUBAI: Bangladesh star wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has completed his sixth One-day International century in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Saturday.

He came at the crease when Bangladesh lost two wickets in the very first over from Lasith Malinga and batted bravely to steer his team to a respectable total of 229-8 in 46 overs.

Mushfiqur completed his century from 123 balls with the help of seven fours and a six.

He is still at the crease with 109.