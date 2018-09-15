Sat September 15, 2018
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

World

AFP
September 15, 2018

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian  forces killed five people in occupied Kashmir Saturday, during the disputed territory´s third major gun battle in as many days.

Hundreds of people thronged a site where security forces had besieged a group, throwing rocks at soldiers in a bid to help the separatists escape, witnesses said.

One protester was also killed in the resulting clashes with troops in Qazigund village, north of Kashmir´s capital Srinagar.

Kashmir, where rebel groups have been fighting Indian forces for decades, has seen a spike in violence in recent months.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred six youth in Chowgam area of Kulgam district.

The troops killed five youth Gulzar Ahmed Padder, Faisal Ahmed Rathar, Zahid Ahmed Mir, Masroor Ahmed Molvi and Zahoor Ahmed Lone during a cordon and search operation. People took to the streets and held massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. 

India has about 500,000 soldiers in the zone it controls, where separatist groups demand independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The UN human rights chief last month called for an investigation into alleged abuses by Indian security forces in Kashmir -- claims that were later dismissed as "fallacious" by New Delhi.

