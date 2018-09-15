Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

World

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan military helicopter crash kills four

HERAT: An Afghan military helicopter carrying weapons and ammunition burst into flames during an "emergency landing" in western Afghanistan, killing at least four people, including the pilot, officials said Saturday.

The aircraft was flying from Herat to the neighbouring province of Farah on Friday night when it experienced "technical problems", Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri told AFP.

Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib confirmed the death toll. The defence ministry said five people were killed.

A technical team has been sent to the area to investigate the accident the defence ministry said in a statement.

But in a WhatsApp message to journalists, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said militants had shot down the "enemy helicopter".

The Taliban has stepped up attacks on security forces as Afghan and international players ratchet up efforts to convince the group to engage in peace talks to end the 17-year war.

US officials met with Taliban representatives in Qatar in July, and another meeting could be held this month. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Young elephant electrocuted in Thailand

Young elephant electrocuted in Thailand
At least 13 dead in Indonesia ferry accident

At least 13 dead in Indonesia ferry accident
Super Typhoon Mangkhut claims first victims

Super Typhoon Mangkhut claims first victims
Trump lashes ex-secretary of state Kerry for Iran meetings

Trump lashes ex-secretary of state Kerry for Iran meetings
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC