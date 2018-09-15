Sat September 15, 2018
No money to run country: PM
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
Pakistani dramas, movies to be screened in Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has, just in time for the Asia World Cup 2018, geared up for his summer look dedicating it to beloved wife Sania Mirza.

Uploading a video showcasing the new look on Twitter, Malik wrote:

“Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.”

On Thursday, Sania Mirza  posted an affectionate message for Shoaib asking him to visit her, 'without the stubble', she added. 

Granting Sania's wish, the cricketer flaunts his ‘no beard look’ and blows a kiss to the camera terming it as ‘a surprise for the little one’.

Shoaib Malik married  Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple is expecting their first child due next month.


