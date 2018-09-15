Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has, just in time for the Asia World Cup 2018, geared up for his summer look dedicating it to beloved wife Sania Mirza.



Uploading a video showcasing the new look on Twitter, Malik wrote:

“Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.”

On Thursday, Sania Mirza posted an affectionate message for Shoaib asking him to visit her, 'without the stubble', she added.



Granting Sania's wish, the cricketer flaunts his ‘no beard look’ and blows a kiss to the camera terming it as ‘a surprise for the little one’.



Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple is expecting their first child due next month.



