Daily horoscope for Saturday, September 15, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

New love might come your way today. A friend could become a lover, or a lover could become a friend. All your relations with others in groups will be warm and friendly.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might develop a crush on a boss or an authority figure today. Alternatively, someone might ask for your creative input on how to make something look better – furniture arrangement, design or layout.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Travel for pleasure will please you today. Some of you might feel a romantic attraction to someone from another culture or a different country.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. Don’t be a worried about attached strings. Let others help you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm today. Refrain from important commitments; just enjoy the good vibes. (Discuss business tomorrow.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It will please you to make your workplace more attractive today. Others will take positive steps to improving their health – in particular, something that is enjoyable.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Accept invitations to parties, movies, luncheons and sports events because this is a pleasant social day. Romance is in the air. Some will also enjoy creative projects and playful times with children.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do what you can to make where you live look more attractive. But the catch is, today is a poor day to spend money – so work with what you have. Start by getting rid of clutter.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day for writers and anyone who is involved with communication for a living. You feel inspired by your muse, and your imagination is empowered.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful about financial matters today, because this is a poor day to spend money. However, you might enjoy cleaning or maintaining something you own.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lighthearted, friendly day. Enjoy schmoozing with others, but avoid important decisions. Since you easily attract others to you now, enjoy this popularity!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’ll love a chance to have some peace and quiet today. This is a busy time for you, especially with financial matters, and you need a rest.