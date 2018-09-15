Sat September 15, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Daily horoscope for Saturday, September 15, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

New love might come your way today. A friend could become a lover, or a lover could become a friend. All your relations with others in groups will be warm and friendly.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might develop a crush on a boss or an authority figure today. Alternatively, someone might ask for your creative input on how to make something look better – furniture arrangement, design or layout.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Travel for pleasure will please you today. Some of you might feel a romantic attraction to someone from another culture or a different country.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. Don’t be a worried about attached strings. Let others help you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm today. Refrain from important commitments; just enjoy the good vibes. (Discuss business tomorrow.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It will please you to make your workplace more attractive today. Others will take positive steps to improving their health – in particular, something that is enjoyable.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Accept invitations to parties, movies, luncheons and sports events because this is a pleasant social day. Romance is in the air. Some will also enjoy creative projects and playful times with children.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do what you can to make where you live look more attractive. But the catch is, today is a poor day to spend money – so work with what you have. Start by getting rid of clutter.

SAGITTARIUS 

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day for writers and anyone who is involved with communication for a living. You feel inspired by your muse, and your imagination is empowered.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful about financial matters today, because this is a poor day to spend money. However, you might enjoy cleaning or maintaining something you own.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lighthearted, friendly day. Enjoy schmoozing with others, but avoid important decisions. Since you easily attract others to you now, enjoy this popularity!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’ll love a chance to have some peace and quiet today. This is a busy time for you, especially with financial matters, and you need a rest.

