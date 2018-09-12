Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources
CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Schoolgirl anthem protest animates Australia

Sydney: A nine-year-old schoolgirl sparked intense debate in Australia on Wednesday after refusing to stand for the national anthem to protest alleged institutional racism.

Student Harper Nielsen was given detention last week for not joining classmates in a rendition of "Advance Australia Fair", a song she says ignores the nation's indigenous people.

"When it was originally written, Advance Australia Fair meant advance the white people of Australia," she told national broadcaster ABC after the incident was reported by local media on Wednesday.

"When it says ''we are young'' it completely disregards the Indigenous Australians who were here before us.

" Aboriginal culture stretches back tens of thousands of years before the British began colonising Australia in the late 1700s.

They remain among the most disadvantaged Australians, with higher rates of poverty, ill-health and imprisonment than any other community.

Harper said she arrived at the decision to protest herself, but had discussed the issue with her parents.

"She''s shown incredible bravery in wanting to stick to what she believes in.

and I couldn''t be more proud of her," Harper''s father Mark Nielsen told the ABC.

Harper was trying to "raise awareness and get people thinking about institutionalised racism and how that might feel to people who these kinds of things affect", he added.

The school''s principal had met with Harper and her parents to discuss alternatives to her protest, the Queensland state education department said.

"The school has been respectful of the student''s wishes and has provided other alternatives including remaining outside the hall or not singing during the national anthem," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The department denied earlier reports that Harper faced suspension or expulsion for her protest.

Harper''s stance on the anthem, with echoes of the kneeling protests of NFL players in the United States, irked Australia''s most prominent conservative figures.

Former Wallabies rugby coach turned radio shock jock Alan Jones suggested her parents be told to leave the school if they disagreed with "the rules".

Australian politician Pauline Hanson, who has made a career of leaping on such controversial issues, labelled Harper "a brat", before taking aim at the parents for encouraging "divisive" behaviour.

"Here we have a kid that has been brainwashed and I tell you what, I would give her a kick up the backside," the 64-year-old said in a video posted to Facebook.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Extremely dangerous hurricane Florence nears U.S. coast

Extremely dangerous hurricane Florence nears U.S. coast
US general urges Gulf Arab unity to counter Iran

US general urges Gulf Arab unity to counter Iran
China warns of protectionism as US trade row simmers

China warns of protectionism as US trade row simmers
Death toll in Afghan suicide attack soars to 68

Death toll in Afghan suicide attack soars to 68
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children