Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

REUTERS
September 12, 2018

Extremely dangerous hurricane Florence nears U.S. coast

Hurricane Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast, while some weakening is expected on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The category 4 hurricane is located about 575 miles (925 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km per hour), it said.

“The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas today, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday,” the NHC said.

