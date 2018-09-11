Tue September 11, 2018
Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Calculator helps Americans determine their social class

The Pew Research Center has released a calculator that helps people determine whether they are considered lower class, middle class or upper class in the United States.

The Pew Research Center is an American organization which provides information on social issues, public opinion, and demographic trends shaping the US and the world.

According to a report, the status of citizens is determined on the basis of their household size, salary and location of living.

"The calculator 'takes your household income and adjusts it for the size of your household.'

It then revises the 'income upward for households that are below average in size and downward for those of above average size,' the Pew Research Center said," Daily Mail wrote.

The centre, according to the paper, said more than half of Americans are considered  middle class.

