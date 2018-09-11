Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Sports

AFP
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australian cartoonist under fire for 'racist, sexist' Serena Williams sketch

SYDNEY: An Australian cartoonist has come under withering criticism for portraying tennis superstar Serena Williams using -- what Harry Potter author JK Rowling described as -- "racist and sexist tropes".

Mark Knight´s caricature, published in Melbourne´s Herald Sun newspaper on Monday, shows a butch and fat-lipped Williams jumping up and down on her broken racquet at the US Open.

Williams´ heated exchanges with an umpire at the tournament final this week have stirred the tennis world.

She was found guilty of code violations and fined US$17,000 -- raising allegations that there are double standards for male and female players.

Williams was thwarted in her bid for a record-tying 24th Slam singles crown in losing to Japan´s Naomi Osaka.

In the cartoon the umpire is seen saying to Osaka "can´t you just let her win?".

Knight, who has a reputation for controversial cartoons, was pilloried from far and wide, including by a member of the US Congress and a large portion of the 22,000 people who commented on his Twitter post showing the drawing.

The detractors included author JK Rowling, who said: "Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop."

Knight responded to the criticism by pointing out that he had drawn an unflattering portrayal of Australian male tennis star Nick Kyrgios "behaving badly".

"Don´t bring gender into it when it´s all about behaviour," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dubai

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dubai
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Alastair Cook bows out of Test cricket in fairytale fashion

Alastair Cook bows out of Test cricket in fairytale fashion
Cook joins select 'first and last Test hundred' club

Cook joins select 'first and last Test hundred' club
Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book