Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

World

AFP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Taliban kill dozens in attacks across north Afghanistan

Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan: Taliban fighters killed nearly 60 members of Afghanistan´s beleaguered security forces in a spate of attacks across the country´s north, officials said Monday, as diplomatic efforts to end the 17-year war intensify.

Heavy fighting overnight in four provinces followed a wave of violence across the war-torn country in recent weeks that has left hundreds of civilians, police and soldiers dead.

After seizing a military base in Sar-e-Pul, Taliban fighters were threatening the provincial capital in a situation that could result in "disaster" if reinforcements were not sent, the area´s police chief Abdul Qayom Baqizoy warned.

Baqizoy compared the threat to the Taliban´s extraordinary raid last month on the provincial capital of Ghazni -- fighters held large parts of the city located just two hours from Kabul for days.

At least 17 security forces have been killed near Sar-e-Pul city after militants seized a checkpoint in Sayyad district and burned it to the ground, provincial governor Zahir Wahdat told journalists Monday.

Air support has been called in, he said. About 39 Taliban fighters have been killed and 14 wounded.

"The fighting is still ongoing near the city and the central government is going to send more reinforcements soon," Wahdat said.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan´s north, the Taliban´s elite Red unit attacked several police posts in Kunduz, killing at least 19 officers and wounding around 20, Dasht-e-Archi district chief Nasruddin Saadi told AFP.

Insurgents also raided two police checkpoints in Dara-e-Suf district of Samangan province, killing 14 officers, northern Afghanistan police spokesman Sarwar Hussaini said.

In Jowzjan province hundreds of Taliban fighters stormed Khomab district centre, near Turkmenistan, killing eight security force members and seizing control of government headquarters, provincial deputy police chief Abdul Hafeez Khashi told AFP.

The increased violence comes as Afghan and international players ratchet up efforts to hold peace talks with the Taliban, which was toppled from power by US-led forces in 2001.

US officials met with Taliban representatives in Qatar in July and there is speculation the two sides will meet again this month, raising hopes for peace.

On Sunday a suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul during commemorations for famed resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 20.

SITE Intelligence group said the local Daesh group claimed the attack on propaganda channel Amaq.

The interior ministry would not respond to repeated requests from AFP for details about the latest violence.

Defence ministry spokesman Ghafoor Ahmad Jawed had his phone switched off.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi royal says jewels stolen at Paris Ritz

Saudi royal says jewels stolen at Paris Ritz
New UN rights chief urges India to respect Kashmir’s right to justice, dignity

New UN rights chief urges India to respect Kashmir’s right to justice, dignity
Trump dismisses Woodward book as a 'joke'

Trump dismisses Woodward book as a 'joke'
7 wounded in Paris knife attack, including British, Egyptian tourists

7 wounded in Paris knife attack, including British, Egyptian tourists
Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book