Saudi, Chinese ministers call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The ministers of China and Saudi Arabia on Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest, PM office media wing in a press release said.



Sate Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, who is on a three-day visit, called on the prime minister. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid were also present during the meeting, the PM Office added.

Saudi Information Minister Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad also met the premier at the Prime Minister’s office.

FM Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and the secretary of foreign ministry were present during the meeting.

The Saudi minister conveyed message of felicitation to the PM on behalf of Saudi King Salman. He also invited the Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia.

Awwad Bin Saleh Alawwad also conveyed felicitation of Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman to Imran Khan on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.