Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Amir Khan defeats Samuel Vargas

LONDON: Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan crushed Colombian opponent Samuel Vargas, succeeding in his quest to win the welterweight world title.

Hundreds of boxing fans flocked to Birmingham city centre to watch showdown of their favourite boxer at Arena Birmingham.

The bout was based on 12 rounds and Amir Khan managed to overcome Samuel Vargas in all 12 rounds of the game.

The decision of the game was made on points.

The champion boxer was back in the ring on Saturday after his blistering performance against Phil Lo Greco in April this year in Liverpool which only lasted for 39 seconds. This was Amir’s first fight in nearly two years while he’s out of action due to an injury.

The former unified light-welterweight world champion who’s been training in LA for more than two months was back in the UK few days ago is taking this fight against Vargas very seriously.

