Sat September 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

A New York Fashion Week party took a feisty and aggressive turn on Friday when famed singers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got violent with each other.

According to reports by TMZ, the 25-year-old Cardi had approached Bang Bang singer to question her about the alleged lies she had been spreading about her.

The situation came to blows when Cardi was allegedly elbowed by one of the security guards in the face after which she had hurled one of her stilettos Nicki’s way who missed the shot.

According to spectators the fight had been instigated amid Christina Aguilera’s performance at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party.

Subsequent to the brawl, Cardi was escorted outside by security guards, barefoot with a bump above her left eye.

Without addressing Nicki directly, Cardi had later taken to Instagram to defend her stance that she would endure nothing when her child gets dragged in the clutter along with her. 

Comments

