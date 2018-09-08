Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019

Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
Donate dollars for dams: PM

Donate dollars for dams: PM
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS

Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS
SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

World

AFP
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chopper crashes in Nepal with seven people aboard

Kathmandu: A helicopter with seven people on board crashed into a hillside in central Nepal on Saturday with the condition of the passengers unknown, officials said.

The Kathmandu-bound Altitude Air helicopter was carrying six passengers, including a Japanese trekker, when it lost contact with air traffic control after taking off from the western district of Gorkha.

"We are trying to reach the crash site by air and on foot. But the weather is hampering our rescue operations," Kathmandu airport general manager Raj Kumar Chettri told AFP. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Chinese government´s top diplomat in Pakistan to meet new government

Chinese government´s top diplomat in Pakistan to meet new government
Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison

Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Air India plane escapes mishap as it lands on wrong runway in Maldives

Air India plane escapes mishap as it lands on wrong runway in Maldives
Load More load more

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use