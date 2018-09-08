Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Finance Minister chairs NEC meeting, reviews progress of FATF action plan

Finance Minister chairs NEC meeting, reviews progress of FATF action plan

Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Gen. Bajwa thanks guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ

Gen. Bajwa thanks guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ
Jemima terms Atif Mian’s withdrawal ‘indefensible and disappointing’

Jemima terms Atif Mian’s withdrawal ‘indefensible and disappointing’
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

World

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Air India plane escapes mishap as it lands on wrong runway in Maldives

NEW DELHI: Pilots' serious mistake could cause a big mishap as an Air India aircraft, carrying more than 135 people,  landed on a wrong runway at the Male's Velana International Airport in the Maldives on Friday.

As per details, the flight, AI 263 was operating on Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram-Male sector, landed at a non-operational runway at the airport in the Maldives, following the incident two pilots have been taken off duty  an inquiry will be conducted by authorities in Maldives and  India to find out how this serious incident took place.

Later, the aircraft was towed to parking bay. A tyre of the main landing gear was reportedly deflated.

This is the second time in just over a month that a flight  operated by an Indian carrier has landed at or tried to take off from a wrong runway at an airport abroad.

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson was reported to have said that  the plane landed at an "uncommissioned runway" and that all passengers are safe.

A senior DGCA official said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed since it is a serious incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Israeli troops kill Palestinian, wound more than 200 at Gaza border protest

Israeli troops kill Palestinian, wound more than 200 at Gaza border protest
US military investing $2 bn in ‘next generation’ artificial intelligence

US military investing $2 bn in ‘next generation’ artificial intelligence
Iraq parliament to meet after protesters torch Iran consulate

Iraq parliament to meet after protesters torch Iran consulate
Load More load more

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use