September 07, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

US President Donald Trump has demanded New York Time to reveal name of the "anonymous and gutless" writer who penned an Op-Ed essay against him.

The president  tried to pronounce  anonymous twice but stumbled. The  footage was shared on Twitter with his opponents ridiculing the president.  

According to the NYT, the writer is a senior official of the Trump Administration.

"The latest active resistance is the Op-Ed published in the failing New York times by anonymous, gutless, coward. . . he just look. He was, nobody knows who the hell he or she is. They put he but probably that was a little disguise that means to cheat.

But for the sake of our national security the New York should publish his name at once.

I think their  reporter should go and investigate who it is. That would actually be good scoop," the  US president said while speaking to his supporters.


