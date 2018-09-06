Thu September 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Is Fawad Khan's appearance in 'Khoobsurat' sequel on the cards?

Bollywood’s mega-hit film ‘Khoobsurat’ had given Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, space on the silver screen across the border for the first time before his Bollywood dreams were put to a halt with the ban on Pakistani artists.

Four years forward, and now it appears that a sequel to the film might be on the cards as hinted by producer of the film Rhea Kapoor.

The famed producer, sister of Sonam Kapoor, was asked by one of her Instagram fans about a probable sequel to the 2014 hit to which the 31-year-old had replied: “A little off topic but I miss @ghoshshashanka @sonamkapoor and @fawadkhan81 so let’s think about this…”

The father daughter duo of Anil and Rhea Kapoor had collaborated with Walt Disney to co-produce the remake of the 1980 released film with the same name.

The Fawad and Sonam Kapoor starrer had gone on to garner over INR190 million merely a week after its release back in 2014.  

