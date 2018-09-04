Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State will be arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday) on his one day official trip where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Pompeo will arrive in Islamabad along with US military chief of staff to hold discussions with Pakistani officials.

First, Mike Pompeo will meet foreign minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Quereshi and later delegation level talks will be held at the Foreign Office.

Sources said US Secretary of State is also expected to hold crucial meeting the PM Imran Khan.

Pompeo will leave for New Delhi on the same day after completing his Pakistan visit.