Tue September 04, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 4, 2018

PM Imran for comprehensive plan to end gas theft

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the Petroleum Division to submit a comprehensive plan to put an end to gas theft in the country, causing a whooping annual loss of Rs. 50 billion to the national exchequer.

Chairing a briefing here at the Prime Minister Office, Imran Khan sought a comprehensive plan of action with delineated time-lines to be submitted at the earliest to address the issues pertaining to the oil and gas sector.

The meeting attended by Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Additional Secretary Incharge Petroleum Division Mian Asad Hayaud Din and senior government officers was briefed by the Additional Secretary Incharge in detail, about the existing situation vis-à-vis demand and supply in the oil and gas sector.

The Prime Minister was also apprised about the progress on construction and operationalization of the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) and Pakistan-Iran gas pipelines along with other ongoing major projects to meet the growing energy needs of the country.

The Secretary also highlighted various issues including rationalization of gas sale prices, recovery of receivables, non implementation and frequent altering of policies that lead to erosion of investors’ confidence and non-awarding of exploration blocks over the past five years.

